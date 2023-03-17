New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) A dedicated last mile connectivity scheme and a roadmap to strengthen and modernise the city's transport system are likely to be announced in the 2023-24 Delhi Budget that will be tabled in the assembly on Tuesday, government sources said.

The Delhi assembly's Budget Session began on Friday with Lt Governor VK Saxena addressing the House.

"For the first time in Delhi's history, a dedicated last mile connectivity scheme called 'Mohalla Bus' scheme will be launched next year," a source said and added that the city's transport system will be strengthened and modernised to "world class standards" as part of the government's infrastructure push.

The source also said that "over 1,500 zero-emission e-buses will be inducted, making Delhi's e-bus fleet the largest in the country".

Delhi's public transport infrastructure will be modernised to meet global standards with the development of multiple ISBTs (Inter-State Bus Terminals) with airport like amenities, multi-level bus depots and bus terminals.

With a boost in tax revenue, the government's budget outlay for 2023-24 may be close to Rs 80,000 crore and "the biggest" outlay of capital expenditure would be for infrastructure projects, sources had said on Thursday.

The annual budget size of the Delhi government for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the year earlier.

The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on March 21 and it will be preceded by an Outcome Budget of the government.

Gahlot was given charge of the finance department after the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Officials said that infrastructure, the budget might have a significant outlay for health and education.

