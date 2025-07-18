Hisar, Jul 18 (PTI) The last rites of the Dalit boy, who died in a suspicious manner here on July 7, were held on Friday in Haryana's Hisar after the government accepted the demands of the family.

The last rites of Ganesh were performed in the afternoon after family claimed the body. Haryana Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi and MLA Randhir Panihar were among those present at the funeral.

Also Read | US Designates Lashkar Proxy TRF As 'Foreign Terrorist Organisation': A Glance at How Terror Outfit Operates With Pakistan Army.

Ganesh (16) died on July 7 in a suspicious manner when police went to a residential area to stop the "loud music" being played late at night by a family during a birthday party.

The family had earlier demanded action against the erring police personnel, alleging it was murder.

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Gets Sucked Into MRI Machine in Long Island After He Enters Room Wearing Large Metallic Chain.

The demands of the family included registration of an FIR on their complaint, an impartial investigation into Ganesh's death and job to one of their kin.

Meanwhile, according to HTM police station in-charge, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions including for murder besides the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on the complaint of his father Vikram Kumar.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to media persons, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, while referring to the demand made by the victim's family regarding registration of case in Ganesh's death, said this has been accepted.

An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint given in this matter, he said.

As some members of Ganesh's family, who along with some others had been sitting on protest for past eleven days, Bedi reached the protest site on Friday and informed everyone about the demands being accepted.

Referring to police earlier registering a case against many identified and unidentified accused over allegations that cops were surrounded and attacked by some on July 7 when they had gone to stop the "loud music", Bedi said that the innocent need not worry but the culprits will not be spared.

The minister also assured of an impartial investigation in the entire incident. Bedi said that the government is ready to get this incident investigated by whoever the victim's family wants.

Meanwhile, the indefinite protest that had been going on for the past 11 days was called off.

Police had earlier said that when they approached the spot on July 7 to ask those playing the music to stop it, they were attacked by some, while a few others climbed onto the roof of the house, and some suddenly jumped.

Two persons who fell from the roof were taken to a hospital for treatment, but Ganesh died due to his injuries. However, their families had earlier claimed that the police had chased them onto the roof.

They claimed that Ganesh was beaten and then pushed. However, the police had denied these accusations.

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue and alleged that the harassment meted out to Ganesh's family for seeking justice exposes the "ugly face of BJP-RSS's 'Manuwadi' system" that discriminates against Dalits.

Former Punjab chief minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi, who reached Hisar on Thursday, had demanded a CBI probe into the death of the teenager.

Police had earlier said that when they went to the area around 11.30 pm to get the "loud music" stopped, they were surrounded by a group, that included some persons with criminal background, abused and pelted with stones.

The officers were only doing their duty as loud music was being played on a speaker kept in the middle of the road, which was disturbing everyone and violating guidelines, police had said.

Officials said five police personnel were injured in the incident as they were attacked with sticks and stones.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)