Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) The last session of the present assembly in West Bengal ended on Monday with the passage of the Vote on Account, besides some other bills.

Opposition MLAs attended the House proceedings on the last day but stayed away from the customary photo session.

The Vote on Account, presented by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 5, was cleared by the House during the day.

The House also cleared Supplementary Bill for additional spending by the government for development activities, including spendings on account of Amphan cyclone and COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Bengal Official Language (Amendment) Bill was also passed to include Telugu in the state's list of official languages.

Telugu was added to the state's list of 12 official languages as parts of West Bengal, specifically Kharagpur, have a substantial Telugu-speaking population, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Besides, the assembly cleared the Jhargram University (Amendment) Bill to rename it after Santhali author Sadhu Ramchand Murmu.

The last session of the 16th West Bengal Legislative Assembly ended with the vote of thanks.

The state is likely to go to polls in April-May. PTI

