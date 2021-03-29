Latur, Mar 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Latur reached 31,674 on Monday with the addition of 393 cases, while the death toll rose by five to touch 741, an official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister for medical education and cultural affairs and district guardian minister Amit Deshmukh has directed that a dedicated COVID-19 hospital used last year amid the outbreak be reopened in view of the surge in cases, said Collector Prithviraj BP.

The dedicated facility, with super speciality departments, is in the premises of the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Science Institute here.

