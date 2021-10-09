New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The organiser of Lav Kush Ramlila has been booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for not adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, informed the police on Saturday.

DCP North Sagar Singh said that the organiser has been asked to follow the COVID-19 protocol at Red Fort during the Dussehra celebrations.

Dussehra will be celebrated on October 15.

Earlier, on September 30, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) informed that the Delhi government has decided to relax restrictions during the festive season of Durga Puja and Ramlila. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)