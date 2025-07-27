Patna (Bihar) [India], July 27 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Nitish government, saying that law and order in Bihar has turned into "criminal disorder."

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister's remarks came after Chirag Paswan, a day earlier, said that he is "saddened to support such a government," which is not able to curtail the rising crime rate."

Also Read | Suicide Bid in Gwalior: Heartbroken After Wife Leaves Him, Drunk Man Jumps off 35-Foot Railway Overbridge in Madhya Pradesh to End Life; Survives With Minor Injuries.

"We have been consistently saying that law and order in Bihar has turned into criminal disorder. Criminals have become 'Vijay' and 'Samrat'...," Yadav said mocking Bihar's two deputy CMs -- Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary.

Taking a dig at Chirag Paswan, the RJD leader said, "Chirag Paswan is only expressing regret over this (rising crimes), which means he acknowledges that he is part of the government, but apart from expressing regret, he can do nothing."

Also Read | UP Rocked by Triple Murder: Man Kills Parents and Sister With Axe Over Land Dispute in Ghazipur, Flees; Police Launch Manhunt.

He went on to describe Paswan as a "weak minister" and a "weak ally", adding that his silence and inaction revealed his priorities.

"You are in this government, which has one engine of corruption and another engine of crime, and you are only expressing regret. What action have you taken? This means corruption will continue, but you won't give up your position. It shows that your attachment is less to Bihar and more to your chair," Yadav said.

He further said, "One engine of this government is engaged in corruption and the other in crime... Gang rapes happen in broad daylight, yet no action is taken... They have no answers. This government belongs to the corrupt and the criminals."

On Saturday, Chirag Paswan said that he feels ashamed that he is supporting such a government, under which crime has gotten out of control

"I request the Bihar government to take action on this matter in a timely manner," Paswan added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)