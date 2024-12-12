New Delhi, December 12: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that law and order have been restored in the Parbhani city and the situation is under control following violence over the alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution. "The situation has been under control since last night. Law and order is fine there," said Ajit Pawar.

Violence broke out in Parbhani city on Wednesday over the alleged vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution. Earlier in the day, police personnel held a flag march in Parbhani city. Parbhani Riot: Violence Breaks Out in Maharashtra Town After Man Tears Constitution Replica Placed in Front of BR Ambedkar Statue, Videos of Vandalism Surface.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP-led Mahayuti government over violence in Maharashtra's Parbhani and said that the priority of the government is to stay in power.

"The results of Maharashtra assembly elections were declared on 23rd November and it took them (Mahayuti) 10-11 days to decide the name of Maharashtra CM and Deputy CMs. There is no information regarding the state cabinet ministers. Violence broke out in the Parbhani city and we don't know who is the home minister of the state as law and order is a state subject. The Chief Minister and Deputy CMs are in Delhi. Will the state government run from Delhi? The state cabinet should be formed as soon as possible," said Chaturvedi. Parbhani Riot: 40 Detained in Connection With Mob Violence That Broke Out in Maharashtra Town; MVA Slams Sacrilege to BR Ambedkar Statue.

Earlier on Wednesday, a team of Nanded police started patrolling in violence-hit Parbhani. Special Inspector General, Nanded, Shahaji Umap said, "The situation is peaceful. The people who had gathered here in the afternoon, they had to give a representation to the District Magistrate--those people damaged some shops, CCTV cameras, and hoardings of shops."

"Later, the police had to use some force to control the situation. We have detained about fifty people. The process of registering cases against them has started. The accused of this incident has also been arrested, and a case has been registered against him. He is currently undergoing treatment as the mob has beaten him--he is a lunatic and undergoing treatment; his mental condition is not good. We have also found the documents during the investigation. So I appeal to everyone to maintain peace without giving much importance to this incident, he added.

Parbhani District Magistrate Raghunath Khandu Gawade urged people to maintain peace. "The police administration is on the road. We have the situation under control; we have called in additional police. So on this, I appeal to everyone through you to maintain peace and tranquillity," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)