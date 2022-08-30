New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A woman law intern Tuesday wrote to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court requesting him to issue directions for making available sanitary napkins on the court premises through vending machines or any other mode.

The woman, in her letter, highlighted the issue of non-availability of sanitary napkins and said even the court dispensary did not have it.

Also Read | No Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru As Supreme Court Refuses Permission.

She said she has been working under an advocate of the high court since August 1, and when she felt the need for a napkin, she rushed to the court dispensary where the pharmacist informed her about its non-availability and directed her to a lady technician.

“I approached her. She said that it would be available in the administrative block. Then I went to the administrative block and met a lady cleaning staff and she said it was not available,” the woman said in her letter, adding it caused her embarrassment.

Also Read | Jharkhand Political Crisis: Ruling MLAs To Be Shifted to Mayfair Resort in Raipur.

“Sir, I therefore humbly request you to kindly look into the matter and issue necessary directions for availability of sanitary napkins facility in Delhi High Court through vending machine or otherwise,” she wrote.

In April 2018, the then acting chief justice of Delhi High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, had taken the initiative of installing sanitary napkin vending machines in the court building.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)