Shimla, Mar 30 (PTI) Law is not just for those who can afford it, but anyone who is in dire need of it, Supreme Court of India Judge Justice Surya Kant said here on Sunday.

He was addressing the second convocation ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) held at the Judicial Academy.

Justice Surya Kant encouraged students to push beyond their limits, emphasising that success requires determination and intelligence. He also spoke about self-doubt, integrity and continuous growth, some of the challenges faced by law students.

During the ceremony, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that studying law instils confidence in people, regardless of their chosen field.

"I also earned a law degree from HPU, but I never practised. I was interested in politics and social service and with the blessings of the people of the state, I have the opportunity to serve the state today," he said.

Sukhu said the real challenges in life begin after obtaining a degree and that true knowledge comes from experience.

During the ceremony, the Degree of Doctor of Laws, Honoris Causa, was conferred upon Justice Sanjay Karol, Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Justice Rajeev Shakdhar, Former Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, in recognition of their contributions to the field of law.

A total of 451 students received their degrees, including 114 from the BA LLB programme, 111 from the BBA LLB programme, 211 from the LLM programme and 15 doctoral candidates awarded PhD degrees.

