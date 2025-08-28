New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): India's aspiration to become a global leader in arbitration was prominently showcased during Singapore Convention Week 2025, where the India International Arbitration Centre (IIAC) hosted a high-level dialogue on the theme "Selection of Arbitrators in an India-Related Dispute."

The session brought together senior officials and legal experts from India and Singapore to discuss the evolving landscape of dispute resolution and the growing importance of cross-border collaboration.

Delivering the keynote address, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the historical roots of arbitration in India, from traditional community mediation to the enactment of the Arbitration Act of 1940 and the Arbitration and Conciliation Act of 1996.

He emphasised India's commitment to reforming its arbitration framework, aiming to build a transparent, efficient, and world-class ecosystem. Drawing from Indian tradition, he referenced Lord Krishna as the first mediator and highlighted Singapore's role as a valued partner in this journey.

Jimmy Yim, Chairman of Drew & Napier LLC, acknowledged India's longstanding influence across Asia and its growing legal and economic ties with Singapore. He noted that between 2020 and 2024, the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) became Asia's leading arbitration hub and second globally, with Indian law frequently chosen in disputes.

He stressed that arbitrator appointments are central to this cooperation and welcomed the dialogue as a means to deepen India-Singapore arbitration ties.

India's High Commissioner to Singapore, Dr. Shilpak Ambule, placed the discussions within the broader context of bilateral relations. He highlighted the rapid expansion of Singaporean companies in India and the increasing presence of Indian firms in Singapore. He noted that cooperation in arbitration adds a vital layer to this strategic partnership, reinforcing mutual trust and legal integration.

Law Secretary Dr Anju Rathi Rana emphasised the importance of strengthening institutional frameworks and investing in capacity-building.

She stated that institutions like IIAC are actively training practitioners, raising awareness, and fostering an arbitration-friendly culture. Transparent and diverse panels, she argued, are essential for building trust in cross-border dispute resolution.

Dr Pinky Anand, Senior Advocate and former Additional Solicitor General of India, emphasised that appointments should be based on merit and diversity. She encouraged young lawyers to view arbitration as a full-time professional practice rather than a part-time engagement, highlighting the need to build the next generation of arbitration professionals.

The panel discussion, moderated by Abhinav Bhushan of Drew & Napier LLC, focused on diversifying arbitrator appointments and moving beyond the traditional reliance on retired judges. Justice (Retd.) Hemant Gupta, Chairperson of IIAC, remarked that arbitration requires a different mindset and that retired judges must "unlearn" certain judicial habits.

He pointed out that nearly 70 per cent of arbitrators at IIAC are practising lawyers, challenging the notion that arbitration is dominated by retired judges.

Nitesh Jain, Partner at Trilegal, advocated for a broader pool of arbitrators, including professionals with international exposure. Dr. Sanjeev Gemawat of Essar Group identified India's reliance on ad hoc arbitration as a structural challenge and called for greater emphasis on commercial and contractual expertise. He noted that many industries prefer arbitrators trained in English law.

The panel also addressed international perceptions of India-related arbitrations. Mahesh Rai observed that while arbitration in India was traditionally seen as a domestic affair, international disputes often gravitate toward recognised centres like Singapore due to their professionalised systems. He emphasised the need for India to address concerns around arbitrator appointments and build global confidence in its arbitration ecosystem. (ANI)

