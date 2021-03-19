Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia hit out at the state government on Friday over the "deteriorating" law and order, claiming more than 6 lakh cases were registered under the current dispensation.

"Law and order has remained the most challenging in Rajasthan for the past two-and-a-half years," Poonia said in a statement.

"Over 6.14 lakh cases were registered in the state. This is a proof in itself, but it is also an unfortunate and worrying situation that Rajasthan ranks second in the country in crimes against women," he said.

The BJP leader added that party MLAs raised the Kota gang-rape case in the Assembly on Friday. A letter has also been written to the National Commission for Women regarding the incident.

Poonia said a committee, led BJP leader Alka Gurjar, visited the girls' family on March 18 and has submitted a report.

The teenager, a resident of Suket town in Kota district, was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Jhalwar city. Four more people have been arrested, taking the number of arrests in the case to 24, police said on Friday. PTI

