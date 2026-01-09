New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for an attack targeting a Kabaddi League promoter in Canada, according to a social media post attributed to Goldy Dhillon.

In the post, Dhillon said that the attack was carried out at the residence of Kabaddi team promoter Davinder Mann in Delta, Surrey, Canada.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a shooter allegedly involved in the killing of a Kabaddi player, an act investigators say was intended to build pressure for extortion.

Officials have stated that the killing was part of a broader pattern of intimidation targeting individuals linked to sports and business circles.

According to police sources, five shooters involved in as many murders in Punjab were linked to the Hary Boxer and Arzu Bishnoi gang. Those named in connection with the cases include Pery, Sonu Nolta, Ankush, and Piyush.

Ashu Mahajan was killed on September 1 in Amritsar, police officials said.

Investigators have also identified Kapil Khatri and another shooter as being involved in planning certain attacks, with further probes underway.

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), successfully facilitated the return of wanted fugitive Aman alias Aman Kumar alias Aman Bhainswal from the United States to India through INTERPOL channels, an official said.

The fugitive, who was deported from the US, arrived in India on January 7 and was taken into custody by a Haryana Police team at the Delhi airport, officials confirmed.

According to the CBI, Aman is wanted by the Haryana Police in several serious criminal cases, including murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. He is described as a notorious criminal and a key member of the organised crime syndicate linked to the "Lawrence Bishnoi" gang.

Officials said the accused had earlier been arrested in India but was later granted bail. However, he failed to face trial and subsequently absconded. Acting on a request from the Haryana Police, the CBI got a Red Notice issued against him through INTERPOL. (ANI)

