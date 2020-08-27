Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 27 (ANI): Madurai police on Wednesday arrested three persons including a woman lawyer in connection with a series of robberies. The police have recovered more than 10 mobile phones, 15 sovereigns of gold, and some weapons from their possession.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) K Palanikumar, criminal activity has started to increase in the last two months after the lockdown was relaxed.

Palanikumar said, "We have arrested six people including a female lawyer who was part of a gang led by one Pandiyarajan from Madurai in a series of robberies. We have also confiscated the items robbed in 25 cases from their possession."

Police have solved 25 crime cases of chain snatching and mobile phone snatching - 17 cases reported in the city and eight in Madurai rural district. (ANI)

