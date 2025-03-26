Jabalpur, Mar 26 (PTI) A single-judge bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken umbrage to a lawyer's "tamasha going on in court" comment during a bail application hearing and referred the issue of "disgraceful and contemptuous remarks" to the Chief Justice for consideration.

Advocate P C Paliwal, representing the appellants, expressed frustration over the slow progress of the case and remarked that a "tamasha (drama) had been going on in the court for four hours while he had been merely observing".

Justice Anuradha Shukla, presiding over the case, took serious note of the remarks.

"In the light of a statement made by the counsel for the appellant, it is evident that he is making disgraceful and contemptuous remarks against this Court, therefore, it would be appropriate that a certified copy of this order is placed before Hon'ble Chief Justice for his kind perusal and needful," the judge stated in the order.

According to the high court order, advocate Paliwal continued his criticism, commenting on judicial vacancies and case pendency.

"The counsel for the appellants argued for considerable time and then his words are: 'A tamasha is going on in this court for the last 4 hours, I am sitting and watching'," the order stated.

The order quoted the advocate as saying: "High Court judges go to other places and say appoint new judges, but look at the condition of the judges. What happened in Delhi should also be seen. The pendency is increasing here, and we are being harassed.

"I will go this evening and tell (Chief Minister) Mohan Yadav. This case has been filed 20 times and listed with great difficulty today. I do not want to argue my case here. Transfer my case to another place", the order, dated March 22, further said while quoting the advocate.

Paliwal told PTI that he was arguing the bail application of Rajhans Bagade and Vijay, who appealed against a lower court's November 30 verdict that sentenced them to four years in prison in an assault case.

