Deoghar (Jharkhand), Dec 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday warned officials of stringent action for delay in implementation of government projects, a release issued here said.

He was chairing a meeting of officials at Deoghar as part of the 'Khatiyani Johar Yatra', which is being held to highlight the ruling UPA coalition's achievements, including the new domicile policy, over the past three years.

"Any laxity in implementation of government projects will not be tolerated. If you fail to discharge your duties, the government will be forced to take stringent action against you," Soren told officials.

He asked officials to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reached the poor, and stressed the need for strengthening the rural economy, the release added.

