New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Electricity poles with naked wires stand cheek by jowl adjacent to many residential buildings in the densely populated Shakarpur area of Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi, triggering concerns among the residents who claim their several complaints have been ignored.

A fire engulfed a building in the area early Tuesday, killing 55-year-old Anita and requiring firefighters to rescue 25 people, officials said. They said the fire started in the building's parking area due to a suspected short circuit and soon spread to upper floors.

Locals gathered outside the building in large numbers. They said the area is prone to such incidents due to short circuits in electric poles but it is an issue that remains neglected.

"We have complained to the authorities about the electricity poles being in close proximity with residential buildings and in some cases leaning onto buildings with open wires. However, no step has been taken by the authorities," said a resident, who lives in a building adjacent to the one that suffered fire, requesting anonymity.

"These electricity poles are very dangerous and may cause such incidents in future as well," another resident added.

Suprabha Devi, a tenant living on the first floor of the affected building, sat outside with her belongings as she narrated how her daughter, recently engaged, jumped off the balcony to escape the blaze, but fractured her hand in the process.

"We have become homeless and have to stay in a hotel as our house has been burnt," she said.

Several other survivors sat outside the building, waiting to go to their relatives' houses.

Laxmi Nagar is a densely populated area with narrow lanes and poor infrastructure.

The building that was engulfed in the fire had a single entry/exit gate for all the eight flats that house around 40 people, according to the police.

The owner of the first floor, who had rented out his flat, told PTI that several calls were made to the Discom to cut the electricity supply but residents were asked for further details amid the chaos.

"The electricity line was cut four hours later in the morning after the incident had taken place," the owner said.

