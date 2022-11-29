Noida, Nov 28 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) Police Commissioner Alok Singh has been transferred to Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters in Lucknow, according to an official order issued Monday night.

Laxmi Singh, an Indian Police Service officer of the 2000 batch and Inspector General of the Lucknow Range, has been appointed the new police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the order stated.

Alok Singh, the additional director-general, was appointed as the first police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar in 2020 when the commissionerate system was launched in the district.

