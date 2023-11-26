New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): A thick layer of haze was observed over Signature Bridge and surrounding areas in Delhi on Sunday morning.

Drone visuals showed a layer of haze over Signature Bridge and surrounding areas in Delhi this morning.

Also Read | 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: 15 Years After Terror Attack, Multi-Layered Protective 'Kawach' Secures Mumbai.

The air pollution in the National Capital continues to be in the 'very poor' category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recording of 393.

As per the official data recorded at 7:00 am on Sunday, an AQI of 433 was recorded at Anand Vihar and 434 at Ashok Vihar. Similarly, the AQI at Bawana stood at 437, while Jahangirpuri registered an AQI of 450, all falling into the severe category.

Also Read | PM Modi Security Breach in Punjab: Six More Policemen Suspended in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Security Breach Matter.

The AQI at the ITO in Delhi was recorded at 382 (very poor), while the IGI airport logged an AQI of 360 (very poor).

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.Following a significant improvement in the overall AQI in the national capital last week, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) revoked the restrictions that were imposed under GRAP 4, permitting trucks and buses except for BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles to enter the city and lifting the ban on ongoing construction activities.

Restrictions under stages 1 to 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), however, remained in place.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted a meeting on Friday on increasing pollution in the city.

"Some increase in the pollution of Delhi has been noted. We had a meeting regarding it. The incidents of stubble burning are very few now, and the level of pollution is still increasing. Scientists reported 2-3 factors for this. The first is that vehicle pollution's contribution is 36 per cent. The second factor is biomass burning. We made some major decisions after seeing this, Gopal Rai said.

"To control vehicle pollution, we issued the rules of GRAP 3. To control biomass burning, we have directed the related organisations to monitor this, especially. especially the MCD, Revenue, DDA, and NDMC, are being given this direction for the fires that are breaking out at various places in the parks," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)