Chandigarh, November 26: Six more policemen have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state in January 2022. These six were placed under suspension along with a Superintendent of Police rank officer, who was reported suspended earlier.

Two Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officers, Parson Singh and Jagdish Kumar, Inspectors Jatinder Singh and Balwinder Singh, Sub-Inspector Jaswant Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar were the six policemen suspended, according to the November 22 order of the State's Home Department. SP Gurbinder Singh, who is at present posted as SP in Bathinda district, reported suspended on Saturday. PM Modi Security Breach in Punjab: Bathinda SP Gurvinder Singh Sanga Suspended for Security Breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ferozepur Last Year

According to the order, all seven policemen have been named in a charge sheet under section 8 of Punjab Civil Services rule (punishment and appeal) 1970. On January 5, 2022, Prime Minister Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event and was to forced to cancel a rally. PM Modi Security Breach in Punjab: Bathinda SP Gurbinder Singh Suspended in Case Involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Security Lapse

A Supreme Court-appointed committee which probed the security breach during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Punjab in January 2022 had indicted several state officers for lapses. The committee had been appointed by the top court on January 12 last year to probe the breach, saying the matter cannot be left to "one-sided inquiries" as they needed "judicially trained independent minds" to investigate.

