New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and said he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world.

The 62-year-old Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai.

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," Modi said in a tweet.

"He (Jhunjhunwala) was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

