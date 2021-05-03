New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Leaving West Bengal, the predictions of exit polls of the assembly elections in four States/UT remained more or less close to the actual results or trends.

As per the counting trends in West Bengal, the TMC has already won 204 seats and is leading in nine constituencies. The BJP has won 74 seats and is leading in three seats.

The exit polls suggested a tight contest in West Bengal with several surveys giving an edge to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). But one thing that was common in all exit polls was that the BJP would make major inroads in West Bengal. However, a few also had said that the party will emerge victorious.

Times Now-C voter exit poll predicted 158 seats for TMC, 115 for BJP and 19 for others. ABP-C Voter predicted TMC to get 152-164 seats, BJP 109-121 seats and Left-Congress alliance 14-25 seats.

According to Republic-CNX exit poll, BJP with 138-148 seats had an edge over TMC which was predicted to get 128-138 seats.

As per India TV- People's Pulse, BJP was expected to get 173-192 seats while TMC to be reduced to 64-88 seats and Left-Congress alliance would get 7-12 seats.

Axis My India predicted a hung assembly in Bengal with the ruling TMC expected to get 130-156 seats and BJP 134-160 seats.

In Assam, BJP has won 52 seats and is leading in seven constituencies while Congress has won 23 seats and has lead in seven constituencies.

There was no ambiguity among the exit polls for Assam that the BJP-led NDA would form the government.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll had said the BJP-led NDA was likely to get 75-85 seats out of 126 seats.

ABP News-CVoter exit poll had said that BJP-led NDA was predicted to get 58-71 seats and Congress-led Mahajath 53-66 seats and others 0-3 seats.

Republic-CNX exit poll had predicted 74-84 seats for BJP+, 40-50 for Congress+ and 1-2 for others.

According to Today's Chanakya, BJP+ was expected to win 61-79 seats, Congress+ 47-65 and others 0-3 seats.

In Tamil Nadu, as per the trends, DMK has won 70 seats and is leading in 63 constituencies. Congress has won five seats and has lead in 12 seats. Meanwhile, AIADMK has won 28 seats and is leading in 40 seats for now. BJP has won one seat and is leading in four constituencies.

All the exit polls predicted a clear victory for DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Today's Chanakya had predicted 164-186 seats for DMK and 46-68 for the ruling AIADMK-led alliance.

According to ABP-CVoter exit poll, AIADMK was expected to get 58-70 seats, DMK 160-172 seats and others 0-7.

Republic-CNX poll had said that DMK was expected to win 160-170 seats whereas AIADMK might get 58-68 seats.

In Kerala, all results have been declared with CPI-M winning 62 seats.Among the other constituents of LDF, CPI has won 17 seats, Kerala Congress (M) has won five seats, NCP and Janata Dal (Secular) both won two seats each and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress also won one seat. LDF allies Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Indian National League (INL), and Kerala Congress (B) also won one seat each.In the UDF's pavilion, Congress has won 21 seats, IUML won 15, and Kerala Congress (Jacob) one seat.

In Kerala, all exit polls were in the same line that LDF would retain power in the state.

In Kerala, ABP-CVoter exit poll had predicted LDF to get 71-77 seats, UDF 62-68 seats and BJP 0-2 seats.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll had said LDF was predicted to get 104-120 seats, UDF 20-36 seats, BJP+ 0-2 seats and others 0-2 seats.

According to Today's Chanakya, LDF was likely to win 93-111 seats, UDF 26-44 seats, BJP+ 0-6 seats and others 0-3 seats.

Republic-CNX had predicted LDF to win 72-80 seats, UDF 58-64 seats, BJP+ 1-5 seats.

Jan Ki Baat exit poll had predicted 64-76 seats for LDF, 61-71 for BJP+ and 2-4 for others.

As per the Election Commission, the NDA has got 16 seats and the UPA has won seven seats and is leading in one seat in the Puducherry assembly elections. Among the 16 seats of the NDA, NR Congress has got 10 and BJP got six. On the other hand, DMK has won five seats and has led in one seat and Congress won two seats.

All the exit polls had predicted victory for NDA in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

ABP-CVoter exit poll had predicted NDA to win 19-23 seats, UPA 6-10 seats and others 1-2 seats.

As per India Today-Axis My India exit poll, NDA was expected to garner 20-24 seats, UPA 6-10 seats and others 0-1 seat.

Jan Ki Baat exit polls had predicted 19-24 seats for NDA and 6-11 seats for UPA.

Republic-CNX exit poll had predicted 16-20 seats for the NDA and 11-13 seats for the UPA. (ANI)

