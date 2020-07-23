Kandhamal (Odisha) [India], July 23 (ANI): Left-wing extremists opened fire on SOG (Special Ops Group) and DVF (Dist Voluntary Force) of Odisha police in Kandhamal on Thursday evening, said Abhaya Odisha Director-General of Police (DGP).

The DGP informed that their personnel are safe.

"SOG and DVF retaliated. Two bodies (a man and a woman in uniform), one INSAS, one carbine and two country-made weapons have been recovered. Our personnel are safe," said Odisha DGP. (ANI)

