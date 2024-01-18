Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the legal entanglement regarding Dhupguri becoming a subdivision in Jalpaiguri district has been resolved.

In September last year, three days after the TMC won the Dhupguri assembly by-election, Banerjee announced that her government would create a new subdivision in Jalpaiguri district with headquarters at Dhupguri.

"Dhupguri is a sub-division from now. The legal problems have been sorted out," Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, told reporters here.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, considered number two in the party, while campaigning for the by-elections promised the locals to make Dhupguri a subdivision by December 31.

Immediately after the result of the Dhupguri by-poll was out, the TMC supremo had posted on X: "This milestone will usher in improved local governance and open up new avenues for development in the region."

The chief minister on Thursday said that her government would place the Forensic Sciences University Bill in the upcoming Budget Session at the state Assembly.

The state government has decided to set up the varsity due to the growing importance of forensic science in investigations and the institute will produce more experts in the field.

"Forensic experts are often called from outside the state to investigate various incidents in the state. The university in this state will solve the problem. Once the said Bill is passed, the work of finding the land and building the university will begin," a highly-placed bureaucrat said.

The next session of the assembly is likely to start on February 5.

