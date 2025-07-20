Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) sheltered 21 stranded civilians as rain and mudslides cut off the road link to Nubra Valley in Ladakh's Leh.

The road link to Nubra Valley has also been restored by the Indian Air Force.

Sharing an X post, the Western Air Command, IAF, wrote, "Rain & mudslides cut off the road link to Nubra Valley yesterday. Despite being affected themselves as well, Air Force Station Thoise sheltered 21 stranded civilians, including five women, for the night. Swift efforts have since restored connectivity."

According to a press release by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted over Jammu and Kashmir during July 21-24, along with heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand during July 20-22, Himachal Pradesh during July 21-23 with heavy rainfall likely over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh on July 20-21; East Uttar Pradesh on July 26, West Rajasthan on July 20, East Rajasthan on July 22-26, Haryana on July 21-22.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive joint Disaster Management Workshop and Exercise focusing on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations was recently conducted in Papum Pare district, exemplifying seamless coordination across India's disaster management network.

The exercise brought together personnel from the Spear Corps, the Indian Air Force (IAF), the ITBP, the CRPF, and resources from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), as well as the Ministry of Power.

The event showcased a unified and resilient approach to addressing large-scale emergencies, with a particular emphasis on remote and disaster-prone areas.

Among the notable dignitaries in attendance were the Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare, Mr A. Balan, Member, CEM, Maj. Gen Ajay Kumar Verma (Retd), Senior Consultant at NDMA, and senior officials representing the NDRF, ITBP and the Indian Army. Their presence and the insights they contributed further enriched the collaborative experience, providing invaluable guidance for future operations.

This initiative has made significant strides in advancing inter-agency readiness for forthcoming HADR missions. (ANI)

