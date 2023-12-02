New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Authorities on Saturday urged the people living in South Delhi's Sainik Farm area to stay indoors after a leopard was spotted in the area earlier today.

A resident in the area told ANI that he spotted the leopard around 8 a.m. today. The police personnel announced in the area that they should stay indoors.

Also Read | Delhi Brawl Video: Meitei Man, Family Assaulted by Poumai Group in Late-Night Confrontation in Maharani Bagh.

"I saw the leopard around 8 a.m. There was a crowd so the leopard was running everywhere out of fear. It was at a distance of 20 feet from me. Then he came to the jungle here. When we tried to catch him, he ran away towards the police station, then again came to the jungle. The forest department team has been here since morning. The leopard attacked an old man and he sustained minor injuries to his head," said a resident.

The forest officials have made arrangements to trap the leopard.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung Update: South Central Railway Cancels 142 Trains in View of Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal; Check List of Trains.

"We received a complaint stating that a leopard has been spotted here at night. A video was also shared by the police station. We have made arrangements to trap the leopard," Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary Officer Subodh Kumar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)