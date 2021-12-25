Lucknow, Dec 25 (PTI) A leopard was spotted on Saturday in the Gudumba area of the state capital, officials said, and added that efforts are on to search for it.

The leopard was captured in CCTV footage of a private hospital. Aniket Ani, the owner of the hospital said, "The CCTV footage showed that the leopard was seen moving on the hospital premises at around 4.12 am. The leopard stayed here for eight minutes. After this, the leopard went out and was seen moving in the bylanes."

Divisional Forest Officer Ravi Kumar Singh said that a team has been sent there and search for the leopard has started.

