Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): A joint team of Pune district forest department, animal NGOs and local administration have rescued a leopard, who attacked a man in the residential area of Hadapsar on Tuesday.

"A team of Pune district forest department, animal NGOs and local administration rescued a leopard who attacked a person in a residential area of Hadapsar on October 26," Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Rahul Patil told ANI.

Sambhaji Athole (45) was out for a morning walk when the leopard attacked him. He sustained wounds on his stomach and back. After the incident, he was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Earlier on Tuesday, a team of the Forest Department conducted a search operation for the leopard. (ANI)

