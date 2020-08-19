Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A leopardess gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik on Tuesday.

"Female leopard gave birth to four inside a hut in Igatpuri. They are all safe and healthy. We are waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place. Due to cubs, we cannot catch the leopardess now," Ganeshrao Jole, Forest Department Officer told ANI.

Also Read | Bengaluru Doctor Arrested by NIA For Allegedly Helping ISIS Terrorists, Booked Under UAPA.

He informed that leopards are in big numbers in Igatpuri area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)