Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said the state has learnt lessons from the recent stampede and is considering bringing in an act to manage future public gatherings.

Jun 09, 2025
India News | Lessons to Be Learnt, May Come Up with an Act for Gatherings: DK Shivakumar on Bengaluru Stampede

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said the state has learnt lessons from the recent stampede and is considering bringing in an act to manage future public gatherings.

    New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said the state has learnt lessons from the recent stampede and is considering bringing in an act to manage future public gatherings.

    "There are lessons to be learned. We will come out with a plan, we have policies for future crowds also. We have to come out with an act, that is what we are also looking for. It is a lesson which we have to learn," Shivakumar told reporters after meeting Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh.

    Also Read | Modi Govt's Works To Be Written in Golden Letters, May God Give Good Sense to Rahul Gandhi, Says JP Nadda.

    Attacking opposition parties criticising the Congress-led Karnataka government, he said, "They are politicising the dead bodies. I am sorry for them."

    On June 4, the celebrations for the RCB's first-ever IPL win turned tragic as 11 people died and more than 56 were injured in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

    Also Read | Are You Seeing 'X' Ads With 'Hrithik Roshan' or 'Shreya Ghoshal' Photo? Scam Campaigns Use AI-Generated Images and Fake Headlines To Trick Users Into Scam Ads.

    Since the incident, a political slugfest is underway with the opposition BJP targeting the Congress-led government for not handling the situation properly.

    Opposition parties are demanding the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister in this issue.

    Shivakumar was in the national capital to attend a meeting with the MCD officials to discuss urban governance, town planning, and solid waste management.

