Bengaluru, May 25 (PTI) The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday launched 'Let Congress Vaccinate',an online campaign to create awareness about the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 and to build pressure on the government to allow it to directly procure them as per their Rs 100 crore plan.

The party had recently announced that all its legislators and MPs would pool in Rs 100 crore from their Local Area Development (LAD) funds to procure vaccines.

As part of the social media campaign, state Congress President D K Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Working President Eshwar Khandre, former ministers R V Deshpande, among other party leaders, shared video messages highlighting BJP governments "failure" to procure vaccine and inoculate people against the pandemic.

The party, in a release, claimed that more than 20,000 people lent their support to the campaign today and shared their videos on Twitter and Facebook,asking the BJP government to permit the Congress to procure directly and vaccinate the people of Karnataka.

"I request Congress workers to make people aware of how vaccination can defeat Covid, how the government has been slow in procuring vaccines, and how the Karnataka Congress has a proposal to directly procure vaccines, if only the government would let us," Shivakumar said.

He said the BJP government at the centre has not made enough vaccines available to Karnataka, choosing to export them instead, "for their own narrow PR gains."

"The consequence of this is that the health and well- being of our people has been compromised, thereby increasing the mortality rate in the state due to Covid."

Stating that Congress is firm on its Rs 100 crore plan and the funds would be utilised to directly procure vaccines from manufacturers and administered to the people, the KPCC chief said the party has repeatedly sought permission from the government for vaccination, but had not been granted it yet.

"On behalf of the Congress Party, we need your (people) wholehearted support so that we can build pressure on the government and we are able to show to them how vaccines can be procured and administered to people - in a totally transparent, fair and efficient manner," he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP government has failed miserably in the Covid front.

"It is a proven fact that people can be protected from Covid by vaccination.

The BJP government has botched-up the vaccination process and left the people of Karnataka in a miserable condition.

Today there is no system in place and people have to fend for themselves, he said.

