New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Former separatist leader and elder son of Hurriyat Conference leader Abdul Ghani Lone, Bilal Gani Lone has demanded strict punishment for the "fringe" elements behind the Pahalgam terror attack and appealed to let Kashmiris live "like human beings", saying Kashmir is now almost a "fringe-free society."

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and injuring several others. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, where 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Lone shared his views. "So my experience with you is that the boys who did this work are neither our prophets nor our God. See, as you just said, I said, here all of you are not fringe elements. In Kashmir, you can't have a 90-100 per cent fringe-free society. We have it. Now, where did I run from Kashmir? Practically, we had to run from there. We didn't run, right?"

"My people in Kashmir will have to come and sort out these issues myself. I am again repeating it. No India, no Pakistan. We have to fix the situation in Kashmir," Lone said.

He appealed to people not to blame all Kashmiris for the attack. His remarks came after reports claimed Kashmiri students and traders were facing harassment across the country. However, security agency sources said no such incidents have been reported since April 22.

"This is not just a Kashmir issue. It's bigger. Agreed. Now let me say one thing. We have to be ready to take some reaction at times. It's from Balochistan. Although it's not about my level. But when a person sits and says, where is the problem? It's not about my level. It's only about Kashmir. I have my own problems with Kashmir. I have nothing to do with Balochistan. I want Kashmiri to, for God's sake, let him live like a human being. Let him live as he wants to live. The fringe elements should be punished in such a way that they don't remember the next 50 years. But now all Kashmiris, for God's sake, don't involve them. Don't involve them," Lone told ANI.

Lone said Kashmiris have accepted living within India's democratic system and stressed that they do not represent extreme political or religious views.

"Kashmir has fought a lot. Ultimately, it has come to the conclusion within the system that we have to live together. Let it live. The day Kashmir will spread extremism, I will die first. I have to run. We are not extremists. We are very good Muslims. Whenever there is an issue of extremism, people like us are there. It is very easy to say extremism. Like mainstream politics is tough, separatist politics is easy. Similarly, being a liberal, moderate Muslim is very difficult," Lone said.

Bilal Gani Lone was part of the Hurriyat Conference delegation that met Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani in Delhi in 2004. His younger brother, Sajjad Lone, fought elections and is now a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong steps against Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism.

The government said the terrorists responsible for the attack and their conspirators will face strict punishment. (ANI)

