Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Two people died after drowning in the Shivnath River in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ishant and Mohammad Faisal, both residents of Kailash Nagar in Durg district.

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The two had come to visit Chhatagarh near the Shivnath River.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were deployed to the spot and later recovered the bodies.

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Further details are awaited.

Earlier, in a separate incident, 23 people were killed and 13 were injured in the Sakti Power Plant blast, officials said on Saturday.

An FIR has already been registered against the management of Vedanta Power Plant and other responsible persons following a boiler blast, Sakti Superintendent of Police (SP) Prafull Thakur said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai ordered an investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)