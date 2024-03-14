Mathura (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) Arriving here two weeks after being made the BJP nominee for Mathura Lok Sabha seat for the third time, MP Hema Malini on Thursday asked party workers to strive for a "developed Mathura".

She was accorded a rousing reception by party workers on her arrival here.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Two Additional Corridors Under Delhi Metro's Phase 4 (Watch Video).

Addressing BJP workers at a party event, Hema Malini asked them to get done all the required development work in Mathura as per the wishes of people.

For this, she asked them to submit written proposals from every area of the constituency.

Also Read | Ancient Giant Turtle Named After Stephen King Character.

The MP, on this occasion, also launched a suggestion campaign for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra', the BJP's manifesto for upcoming general assembly election.

She said when the prime minister is working on the goal for a developed India, we should work towards the "goal of a developed Mathura".

The actor-turned-politician also asked workers to strive to make Mathura the cleanest and most developed pilgrimage site of the country.

Hema Malini has been fielded by the BJP from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for the third time in a row.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)