Panaji, December 31: Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant extended his wishes and greetings to the people ahead of the New Year, wishing good health, happiness and wellness in every family and a great year for all. In a special message to the people of Goa as they prepare to ring in the new year, CM Sawant said, "It is time to look back and reflect on what we have done during the past year. For the unkind things that we might have come across, let us open our hearts and let go of all the harsh feelings. May we also learn a lesson from it."The CM added that the BJP government, under his leadership, has been working ceaselessly to implement various schemes for public welfare. New Year's Eve 2023 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Wishes Happy NYE As The Countdown to New Year 2024 Begins

"Keeping our determination higher, strengthening the spirit and looking forward in the new year, let us march towards self-reliance for making Goa 'Swayampurna' and usher in further progress and development in all spheres," CM Sawant said in his statement. New Year's Eve 2023 Messages: Wishes And Whatsapp Greetings To Share With Everyone As New Year Clocks At Midnight

He also urged people to strive towards 'greater goals' as they usher in a new year."I urge the people to strive towards newer and greater goals. Let us recess, reflect and get ready to welcome the New Year 2024 with new hope. I wish everyone a joy and peace. May all have a Blessed, Happy and prosperous New Year 2024," the CM stated further. Earlier, on Saturday, the CM inaugurated the chapel of the Holy Cross of Sanquelim in Goa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)