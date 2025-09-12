New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): A warning regarding a bomb threat to the High Court has been issued by an unidentified person or persons via email, Delhi police sources confirmed on Friday.

The threat email mentions the Delhi High Court and is addressed to the staff of the High Court with the subject line, "Pakistan Tamil Nadu collude for Holy Friday blasts. 3 bombs planted in judge room/court premises. Evacuate by 2pm."

According to sources, the letter claims involvement of Pakistan while warning about the placement of three bombs at the court premises. The sender's email ID has been identified as "kanimozhi.thevidiya@outlook.com".

"The assets within the Police have been sown since 2017, for this Holy Friday. As a sample, today's blast in your Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs. Judge Chamber will detonate shortly after Mid-Day Islamic Prayers," the letter read, making controversial claims.

As this happened, a major security scare gripped the Delhi High Court after an email warning of a bomb threat in and around the court premises led to panic and disruption of proceedings.

As the alert spread, all benches of the High Court rose immediately, and lawyers, litigants, and staff were evacuated from the premises. The sudden evacuation created scenes of chaos, with people rushing out of the court complex.

Earlier on September 9, the Maulana Azad Medical College in the national capital and the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat received bomb threats, Delhi police said.

According to Delhi Police, the threat, received via email, indicated a possible detonation at MAMC and the CM Secretariat. Delhi Police said that there was no specific mention in the email that was sent to the MAMC medical college dean. A bomb squad was deployed to the sites.

On August 28, around 20 colleges, including Jesus and Mary College in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, received bomb threat emails. According to the police, the calls were declared a hoax after the investigation. It is suspected that the sender of the email used a VPN. (ANI)

