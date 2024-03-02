Bengaluru, Mar 2 (PTI) In the wake of a low-intensity blast at a city eatery, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday instructed senior police officers to leverage technology effectively in investigation and ensure that the "full truth" of the incident comes out. During the meeting held with top officials of the Home department in the presence of the minister G Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah asked them to take action against anti-social elements without any sympathy. "Identify densely populated places and increase police patrolling in such areas. Security should be provided to the people," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying to officials in a statement issued by his office. The meeting comes after the Friday afternoon blast at the quick-service eatery, The Rameshwaram Cafe, in Brookfield area in the IT corridor in east Bengaluru that left ten people injured. Siddaramaiah instructed the officials to speed up the investigation in the case and to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited Rameshwaram Cafe and inspected the spot and also met the injured undergoing treatment at a hospital. Siddaramaiah instructed police to restrain those spreading fake news on social media which was misleading people.

"Take action against anti-social elements without any sympathy," he told officials, and asked the intelligence wing to be more active.

"Action should be taken on anti-social elements who spread false news on social media without any sympathy," he instructed officials and told them that he will call a separate meeting with the police department regarding this. "We have to change with the times and should work at a fast pace," the CM added.

