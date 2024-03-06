New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday flagged the poor conditions in which people were living in a colony in Shahdara in north-east Delhi, a day after he drew Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's attention to similar problems in other areas of the national capital.

Saxena shared pictures of his visit to Kalandar Colony in Shahdara on microblogging site X and said that the people are living in "pathetic conditions".

There was no immediate response from the AAP government. Replying to the LG's post on Tuesday, Chief Minister Kejriwal had hit back saying Saxena is "playing the role of the opposition" despite holding a constitutional post.

Taking to X on Wednesday, the LG told Kejriwal that it was his constitutional duty to draw the chief minister's attention to the problems being faced by the people and expressed the hope that the CM will show "positivity".

"Dear @ArvindKejriwal sir, being the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, it is my constitutional responsibility and duty to highlight the issues of the people before the Chief Minister of my government and draw your attention towards the problems being faced by the people of Delhi."

"This is nothing new. From the first day of taking charge till today, I have walked more than 1600 km in different areas of Delhi in 650 days and took stock of the situation and always kept you informed about the problems. I have been doing this for the last one and a half years and will continue to do so in future also," he said in his post in Hindi.

The lieutenant governor earlier slammed the city government for "depriving" the people of basic public facilities after he visited Sangam Vihar, Kirari and Burari areas.

Posting about his visit, he said, "Yesterday evening, in this connection, I went to Kalandar Colony in Shahdara, North-East Delhi and saw the condition worse than hell.

"It is not possible to express in words the plight of the people living amidst potholes, clogged drains, heaps of garbage and foul smell in the name of roads. Local people said that 35,000 to 40,000 people live a hellish life in about four thousand houses here.

"It is the responsibility of DUSIB, of which you yourself are the chairman, to provide basic public facilities in this slum, and cleanliness is under the MCD," Saxena said in another post.

