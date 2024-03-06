Delhi, March 6: The Delhi police recently arrested a 35-year-old Tarot card reader for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the national capital. Police officials said that the accused sexually assaulted the victim on the pretext of solving her life problems. The accused has been identified as Sidhant Joshi, a resident of Udhampur in Uttarakhand. The incident came to light after police received a complaint on March 1.

According to a report in the Times of India, the police chased the accused for around 1,000 km, across multiple states, before arresting him from Kasauli. In her complaint, the victim said that she contacted the tarot card reader to resolve her grievances with her boyfriend. However, she claimed he sexually assaulted her multiple times. Delhi Shocker: Himachal Pradesh Man Shot at by Assailant in Prem Nagar Area, Hospitalised.

In her statement to the police, the woman stated that the accused sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage. She even claimed that the accused clicked private photos and videos of her and later threatened her to not tell anyone about their relationship. The accused even threatened her to leak the videos on social media.

Rohit Meena, DCP (southwest) said they tracked the accused across three states including Uttarakhand, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. During questioning, the accused confessed to his crime and said that he took advantage of the woman's vulnerability after her boyfriend left her. He also told cops that he had promised the woman to solve her problems. Delhi Shocker: Three Youths Stab 15-Year-Old Boy to Death After Altercation in Inderpuri Area; All Accused Arrested.

The DCP also said that the accused was aware of the police chasing him and switched off all his phone numbers. Meanwhile, they are also checking his criminal history. Josh has been booked under sections 376 (sexual assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

