New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan, saying the festival symbolises traditional Indian values and affection between brother and sister.

Extending greetings, LG Anil Baijal said on this festival, we should once again take a pledge to protect the honour and dignity of women.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Wishes People of the Nation on the Occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Read Tweet: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

He said the festival symbolises eternal love between brother and sister.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on pious festival of Raksha Bandhan symbolising affection of brother-sister and Indian Sanskaras".PTI VIT

Also Read | Ram Rajya Will Come to India Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership With the Construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)