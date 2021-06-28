Srinagar, Jun 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday offered prayers at the Amarnath cave shrine, where the pilgrimage for the general public has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva ensure good health and happiness in everyone's life and bless us with the strength to overcome the ongoing health crisis”, said the Lt Governor, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

He was accompanied by senior officers from the army, civil administration, police and the Board.

The annual pilgrimage testifies to the tradition of the wonderful cultural syncretism of Jammu and Kashmir."Considering the ongoing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has been cancelled," the LG said.

However, respecting the sentiments of devotees, the Shrine Board has arranged for the live telecast of the morning and evening 'aarti' from the shrine. Besides all traditional rituals shall be performed, the Lt Governor said.

The administration has taken a slew of measures to ensure that the COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed.

"Let us resolve to effectively deal with the pandemic by following COVID guidelines and work towards furthering human welfare," the Lt Governor said.

The aarti at 6 AM and 5 PM will be live-streamed on Shri Amarnath ji Shrine board official website and the app specifically dedicated for the devotees.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Lt Gen DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Piyush Singla and other senior police and CRPF officials.

