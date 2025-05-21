Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited victims' families who were affected by recent shelling along the Pakistan border in Poonch, offering condolences and pledging comprehensive support to those impacted.

Addressing the victims' families, LG Sinha acknowledged the irreplaceable loss of life but assured that maximum financial assistance has been provided to the next of kin. He further informed that injured individuals are receiving timely treatment and are on the path to recovery.

"While no compensation can replace the loss of life, we have provided maximum financial assistance to the families of the deceased and support to the injured, who are thankfully recovering... We've also reviewed the need for bunkers and other security infrastructure--this will be prioritised under security-related funding," he said.

Highlighting the damage caused, the LG noted, "Many homes and businesses have been destroyed. The administration will prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation plan to restore normalcy."

Speaking on the recent escalation of violence, including the Pahalgam attack where 26 civilians lost their lives, Sinha praised the Indian Army's swift and strategic response.

He added, "The recent attacks by Pakistan, such as the Pahalgam incident, where 26 civilians were killed, were met with a firm and strategic response from the Indian Army... Pakistan responded with panic, realising that none of their military establishment is beyond the reach of the Indian Army. Within three days, they were seeking international intervention."

He reiterated India's commitment to peace but warned, "India is not a supporter of war, but if provoked again, the response will be even more decisive."

The LG also assured that efforts are underway to rehabilitate the affected families with the support of both the Central and J&K governments. Among the rehabilitation measures, at least one government job will be offered to the kin of those who lost their lives in cross-border firing.

LG Manoj Sinha added, "I pay homage to those who lost their lives in shelling by Pakistan... Multiple people were injured and J&K arranged for their immediate treatment... Efforts are being made to compensate for the loss of lives... The Central and J&K governments are rehabilitating people."

"A government job will be given to at least one of the kin of those who died in the cross-border firing by Pakistan... Individual and community bunkers will be made in huge numbers... Poonch hospital will be prepared for any kind of emergency," Sinha told media reporters.

Earlier in the day, LG Sinha visited the Poonch Brigade headquarters, where he met Indian Army soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed in the area.

During his visit, LG Sinha addressed the forces, saying," Today, the whole world knows Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine terror sites in Pakistan...Within three days, the enemy came down on its knees and started reaching out to the world...The whole country is proud of your bravery and valour."

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. On May 10, both countries agreed to cease hostilities. (ANI)

