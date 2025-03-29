Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 29 (ANI): Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati has put in place a multi-faceted approach combining effective wildlife management, rigorous monitoring, and public education to reduce bird and wildlife-related incidents on and around the airfield to ensure the safety of both passengers and aircraft as a part of its comprehensive wildlife mitigation strategy.

LGBI Airport places an emphasis on community engagement and awareness to foster a collaborative approach to Wildlife Hazard Management (WHM). In recent months, a series of educational initiatives have been launched local villages, stakeholders, and the general public.

These include public awareness campaigns organised at local marketplaces, village panchayats, and surrounding communities, these campaigns focus on the dangers of improper waste disposal, open slaughtering practices, and the creation of natural water ponds that attract wildlife to the area.

Conducting local awareness programmes to engage with residents of the surrounding villages to highlight the importance of responsible wildlife management practices, such as proper garbage disposal and preventing the digging of soil that could create open water bodies attractive to wildlife.

Training for Airport Staff: Continuous training is provided for all airport personnel, ensuring they understand the critical role they play in wildlife hazard management.

In line with the airport's commitment to mitigating wildlife incursions on the runway and bird strikes, a range of measures have been implemented, both on the ground and in the air.

These include waste management. Ensuring proper waste disposal and minimising the accumulation of litter around the airfield helps reduce the attraction of birds and other wildlife. Regular maintenance of adjacent canals to enable the flow of water, particularly during the monsoon.

A dedicated team conducts regular inspections to identify potential wildlife hazards, including proximity of slaughterhouses and other attractants near the airfield.

Bird chasers, firecrackers, and various acoustic devices such as Harmony MP3 units have been installed to manage birds at critical areas, especially along the runway and aircraft movement areas.

A team is deployed regularly to patrol the airfield using bird management equipment like shot launchers, sky shots, and thunder booms to discourage birds from entering restricted areas.

The airport has onboarded professional wildlife rescuers to trap and relocate wildlife, including jackals, snakes, and other mammals, to safer forest areas under the guidance of forest officials.

Tree Pruning and De-Nesting: Continuous pruning of trees around the airport has been conducted in high-risk areas such as Agsia, SOS Road, and Kaitasiddhi, ensuring that potential nesting sites for birds are eliminated.

Ongoing efforts to remove dense vegetation that could harbour wildlife or obstruct sightlines are carried out around the airstrips. The airport has installed solar light insect traps and anti-perching devices at key locations along the runway to further reduce bird attraction.

The airport has strategically deployed zone guns [non-lethal] and continues to use firecrackers at static posts to deter birds from the airfield area.

On the airside, the airport's WHM Team ensures continuous monitoring, particularly during the monsoon and low visibility periods, when bird activity tends to increase. Efforts include modifying local water bodies to discourage bird congregations, installation of bird deterrents, and conducting regular inspections of areas of concern. These measures are crucial in maintaining a safe operating environment for aircraft.

By integrating both technology and education, the airport continues to foster a safe environment. (ANI)

