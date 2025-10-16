New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, K. Kailashnathan, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In a post shared on X, PMO India said, "Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Shri K. Kailashnathan met PM @narendramodi yesterday."

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi yesterday and apprised him of the ongoing developments in the state, seeking his support on several key matters, the Chief Minister's Office said in a release.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, Chief Minister Saha stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Tripura is progressing towards the vision of Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat. "Under his visionary leadership, and to fulfil the goal of Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat, our government in Tripura has been taking several transformative initiatives. I apprised him of the ongoing developments and sought his kind support on key matters," Saha wrote.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister sought the Prime Minister's support for the inclusion of the Bru-Reang community under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) scheme and for increasing the allocation of wheat under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

"Double-laning of the railway track in Tripura, starting a Vande Bharat train from Agartala to Guwahati, enhancement of the ceiling limit for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs), increase in the number of EMRS by 15, setting up of an Agar Board and research centre, and declaring Unakoti as a Sustainable Development Heritage Site," the post further read.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh today. According to the official announcement, he will perform a Pooja and participate in Darshan at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, situated in the Nandyal district.

Subsequently, after his darshan at the temple, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam. The Prime Minister will then travel to Kurnool, where he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth approximately Rs. 13,430 crore. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion, as stated in the release. (ANI)

