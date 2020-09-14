New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted "light rain intensity" in isolated places of Preet Vihar here in the next few hours.

"Light rain intensity of isolated places of Delhi (Preet Vihar) during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

The MeT department also predicted "thunderstorm with rainfall" over and adjoining areas in Uttarakhand's Roorkee. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Roorkee during the next 2 hours," IMD said in another tweet.

Earlier today, the IMD predicted "light rain" would occur over isolated places in North-East Delhi.

"Light to moderate rain likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and Deoband. Light rain would occur over isolated places of North-East Delhi (Badli, Model Town, Azadpur, Burari) during the next two hours," IMD stated.

Besides, Marathwada and adjoining areas of Maharastra are "very likely" to receive "moderate to heavy rains" in the next four-five days, with "enhanced" activity likely from September 17.

"Another low pressure likely to form on September 17 with light to moderate rains expected in Mumbai," Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD said. (ANI)

