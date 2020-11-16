Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Light rain, which was triggered by a western disturbance, was recorded in a few areas of eastern Rajasthan since Sunday and Bari in Dholpur and Mandrayal in Karauli both received 4 cm rainfall.

Sarmathura, Dholpur, Sapotra (Karauli) recorded 3 cm while a few other places received below 3 cm rains, according to the meteorological department here.

The temperature last night was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and 19.2 degrees Celsius in Kota.

A MeT official said that the western disturbance has passed and the weather in the state will remain dry during next four to five days.

The temperature will also fall by three to four degrees due to northerly winds in the coming four to five days.

