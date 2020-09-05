Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall continued in parts of Rajasthan where Chhatargarh in Bikaner district recorded a maximum of 7 cm rainfall, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here on Saturday.

The rainfall was recorded since Friday till Saturday morning, the MeT Department said.

Also Read | Kazim Khan - A Personification of Hardwork and Success.

Bap (Jodhpur), Nokha (Bikaner), Jawaja (Ajmer) and Khinvsar (Nagaur) each recorded 6 cm rains while several other places recorded rainfall of 5 cm or below during this period, it said.

Ganganagar, Pilani, Phalodi received 10 mm, 3.1 mm, 0.8 mm rainfall respectively while Churu and Bikaner recorded 0.2 mm rains till Saturday evening since morning.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in North Kashmir’s Nowgam Sector, One Indian Army Personnel Loses Life: Reports.

The department has forecast light to moderate rains during the next 24 hours. There is no warning for heavy rainfall for Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)