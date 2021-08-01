Panaji (Goa) [India], August 1 (ANI): Light to a moderate spell of rain is likely in Goa and adjoining areas, informed the India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

The weather agency in a tweet said, "Light to Moderate spell of rain with short intense spells is very likely at isolated places over North Goa district and at a few places over South Goa district during the next 3-4 hours."

"Rain is likely to be accompanied by winds of speed around 40kmph. At 0525 hours, clouds are approaching the talukas of Mormugao, Salcette, Quepem, etc. Clouds are generally moving in the East South-East direction," the tweet by the IMD, Goa informed.

This news pours in as Goa battled with widespread floods last week. PM Modi had assured the Goa government to provide full support and assistance in this regard. (ANI)

