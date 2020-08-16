Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Two separate incidents of lightning strikes in Chhattisgarh claimed the lives of three persons who were engaged in agricultural work on Sunday, Tejram Patel, Sub Divisional Officer of the Fasterpur Police Station informed.

"A husband and wife died in the first incident and a farmer in the other. The lightning strikes took place in the Kosmarra and Bhatha villages in Mungeli," he said.

Following heavy rainfall in the state, parts of Sukma district have been flooded and normal life has been disrupted.The water level in rivers and drains started rising from morning itself in the region.The public representatives are keeping an eye in the submerged areas here. In fact, the biggest threat to the Sabari river flowing in the district is from the backwaters of Godavari.Alert has been issued in the areas affected by Godavari river. Apart from the rivers, the drains here are also in spate due to continuous rains. (ANI)

