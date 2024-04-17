By Nishant Ketu

Hubbali (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): In a significant move ahead of the nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Lingayat Seer Fakir Dingalishwar Swami on Wednesday met with Muslim Sufi leader Peer Sayed Ahmed Raza Sirkazi and other Muslim religious leaders.

In this meeting, Swami sought the support of the entire Muslim community.

After this meeting, talking to ANI, he declared his intention to engage in a 'Dharmayudh' (religious battle), citing widespread injustice and a lack of freedom across various communities in Dharwad.

"I met with all Sufi saints of the Islamic faith. We discussed various issues, and I am delighted. I feel victory is within our grasp," Dingalishwar Swami said.

The Swami said that he was firm on his decision to contest the election and confirmed his nomination date for April 18. He emphasised the need for religious leaders to unite.

Swami also stressed the importance of candidates demonstrating strength, asserting that the current election is one of pride and self-respect. He criticised the focus on personal attacks within political parties, urging for a shift towards showcasing the strength of religious principles.

Muslim religious leader Peer Sayed Ahmed Raza Sirkazi said that he felt very good after meeting Swamiji.

"It would be better, if the Congress party declared Swami Ji's name as a candidate from the Dharwad seat. Also, to support any candidate is a big decision and in the next 4-5 days, a decision will be taken by sitting with all the people of the society.

It is said that Dingaleshwara Swami, the pontiff of Shirahatti and Balehosur Bhavaikyatha Sanstana Mutt, commands a significant following in the region.

He alleged that the sitting MP, Union Minister and BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi has suppressed Lingayat leaders and the community has resonated with some sections of the electorate.

He also alleged that it was Pralhad Joshi who removed BS Yediyurappa from the post of Chief Minister. However, Murugha Mutt distanced itself from the remarks and clarified that it is not involved in political matters.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated.

The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4. (ANI)

