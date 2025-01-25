New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Delhi Distillers and Brewers Association (DDBA) withdrew its Writ Petition which was filed before the Delhi High Court challenging the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) framed by the Delhi Government Liquor Vending Corporations i.e DSIIDC, DSCSC, DCCWS and DTTDC.

Under the SOP, the Government owned vends sought to implement a formula-based ordering system

The Petitioners challenged the SOP on the grounds that the formula in the SOP was carefully designed without any scientific or empirical evidence to derive benefit to certain MNCs.

It was further pleaded that it was not within the domain of the Government Vends who were mere licensees under the Delhi Excise Act to formulate any excise policy to regulate sales, which was within the exclusive domain of the Excise Department. It was also pleaded that the policy could not be changed in the middle of the Excise year and when the Model Code of Conduct was in force and elections to the Delhi Assembly are due. After receiving a representation from the Petitioners, the SOP was kept in abeyance by a Committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), Delhi on Monday (20.01.2025). Inasmuch as the implementation of the SOP was kept in abeyance, Darpan Wadhwa, Senior Counsel for the Petitioner withdrew the Writ Petition with liberty to make representations before the authorities.

The Petition was filed through Excise Lawyer Rushab Aggarwal. ISWAI (International Spirits & Wines Association of India) and USL (United Spirits Limited) also sought intervention in the Petition. (ANI)

